Considering a career in care? Here’s what you need to know

Published: 10:11 AM April 1, 2021

A job in care is very rewarding, according to Richard and Joanna Read, managers and directors of Absolute Care South West. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Richard and Joanna Read, managers and directors of Absolute Care South West, provide care in the community for elderly people, those with learning disabilities, and anyone who needs care at home.

They tell us what they love most about their jobs, how you can get a job in care and how they’ve coped as a care company during the pandemic.

Q: What are the benefits of working in care?

'Our role within the community is valued and we are a life-line for many people. ' - Credit: Absolute Care South West

A job in care is very rewarding. It’s amazing to have a positive effect on someone’s life, particularly at the moment when a carer may be the only person the client has contact with. Career progression in the care sector is vast. Training is available and you can use your experience in home care as a stepping stone to a different role in health and social care. We have seen several of our carers move into nursing and we have been fortunate to have a past carer – now a student nurse - return to us during COVID, to help whilst working from home on her course.

Q: How can I get a job in home care?

You don’t need any qualifications to be considered for a job in home care, but it is preferable. You will be expected to shadow other members of staff and complete some training before taking on your own responsibilities if you don’t have previous experience.

Q: What is your favourite thing about working in home care?

A big part of the job involves simply having a chat with clients – it's fascinating learning about people’s lives and experiences.

We’ve spoken to many who fought in the second world war, and a woman who could list among her many accomplishments being a pilot and a draftswoman! Brightening people’s days and changing their lives for the better is one of the best parts of the jobs.

Q: Are you looking for new carers?

'A big part of the job involves simply having a chat with clients – it's fascinating learning about people’s lives and experiences.' - Credit: Absolute Care South West

Yes. We had taken on several members of staff who didn’t have any previous experience in care and they’re both getting on so well and say how rewarding the role is. Whilst we are happy to train enthusiastic, inexperienced staff, we are also looking for experienced carers to ensure we keep standards high for our clients.

Q: How has it been for you and your team during coronavirus?

Of course, we were worried initially, but due to our vigilance with PPE and strict hygiene measures, none of our service users have contracted the virus from us. We have continued to provide care and have been working hard to support our self-isolating clients and their families. Our fantastic team have gone above and beyond with their clients and maintained incredible team spirit at this troubling time. Some staff have been cutting client’s hair and giving them a manicure, whilst others are baking, doing arts and crafts and even cutting their hedges for them! At a time when everything is changing, we have been able to provide a bit of normality for the community.

Q: What is it like working for Absolute Care?

Richard and Joanna Read, managers and directors of Absolute Care South West. - Credit: Absolute Care South West

We are a happy, positive and supportive team, and the work we do is incredibly rewarding. Our role within the community is valued and we are a life-line for many people.

Our carers are block paid, which means that they are paid the same amount when they are driving between clients and whilst supervising and training as they do when they are actively looking after people.

We are proud to be rated ‘Good’ overall in our last CQC inspection and, because of our dedication to care, received ‘Outstanding’ in caring.

If you are thinking about applying for a job in care, don’t delay. It's amazing to make a difference.

Visit www.absolutecaresouthwest.co.uk for more information. Contact 01404 44698 or info@abcsw.co.uk