£6,700 grant to help Honiton with energy bills this winter

A fuel poverty grant has been issued to a Honiton community group to help people stay warm this winter.

The grant has come electricity distribution firm Western Power Distribution (WPD), which distributes £1 million a year to community initiatives and local good causes through its Community Matters fund.

Among the beneficiaries announced last week was Honiton Health Matters, a community organisation, which has been awarded £6,700.

WPD's grant will allow the organisation to create a winter welfare hub to provide support for beneficiaries to make vital fuel savings and is expected to save the organisation around £36,000.

Christopher Doran, trustee at Honiton Health Matters, said: "We cannot express our thanks enough for the award of the above grant, it will certainly help us to hopefully, make a big difference to those in our community who will be experiencing fuel poverty this coming winter.

"Our aim is to set up a hub where people can come and receive advice about how to make savings and make their homes more energy efficient.

"Also, for those that need it there will be advice about referrals for help for receiving benefits, installing free energy saving measures, installing smart meters etc."

Alison Sleightholm, resources and external affairs director at WPD, said: "It's great to see the first of our grants being distributed to organisations and charities in the South West which are offering direct help to the people who need it most this winter.

"Their work will make a vital difference, supporting our most vulnerable customers and making a positive impact in the communities we serve.

"Tackling fuel poverty is a crucial and immediate priority for WPD, as vulnerable customers in the region are expected to experience hardship this year.

"This winter’s community funding from WPD is an extension of our wide-ranging fuel poverty programme, supporting customers who are struggling to pay their bills."

For more on the scheme, visit www.westernpower.co.uk/community-matters-fund.