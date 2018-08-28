Axminster healthy eating charity’s new year courses

HALFF which is based in South Street, Axminster. Picture CHRIS CARSON Archant

HALFF to run more cooking made easy sessions at Axminster and Seaton

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Axminster-based food education charity HALFF will be offering a range of courses promoting healthy eating in the New Year.

It plans a variety of cooking sessions for different groups including those living alone, carers catering for others and people with medical conditions requiring special diets.

All sessions are free but donations are always gratefully received.

Two Cooking Made Easy session are taking place in early January.

The first is at the Masonic Hall, on South Street, Axminster at 11am on Wednesday, January 9.

This cooking demonstration, by Ian Simpson from Charmouth’s White House Hotel, is for anyone who wants to learn to cook more healthily for themselves. Everyone will enjoy a full sit down meal at the end of the session.

The second course at Seaton on Thursday, January 10, is especially aimed at carers, although you don’t need to be a registered one to attend.

It takes place at 11am at the Marshlands Centre on Harbour Road.

Ian Simpson will be helping out with the cooking and HALFF’s nutritionist will be on hand to answer any questions.

Participants can take the food the make home with them, enough for both themselves and the person they care for.

For more information about HALFF and the cooking sessions it runs, call 01297 631782, email info@halff.org.uk or visit www.halff.org.uk