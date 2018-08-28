Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Axminster healthy eating charity’s new year courses

PUBLISHED: 12:59 28 December 2018

HALFF which is based in South Street, Axminster. Picture CHRIS CARSON

HALFF which is based in South Street, Axminster. Picture CHRIS CARSON

Archant

HALFF to run more cooking made easy sessions at Axminster and Seaton

Axminster-based food education charity HALFF will be offering a range of courses promoting healthy eating in the New Year.

It plans a variety of cooking sessions for different groups including those living alone, carers catering for others and people with medical conditions requiring special diets.

All sessions are free but donations are always gratefully received.

Two Cooking Made Easy session are taking place in early January.

The first is at the Masonic Hall, on South Street, Axminster at 11am on Wednesday, January 9.

This cooking demonstration, by Ian Simpson from Charmouth’s White House Hotel, is for anyone who wants to learn to cook more healthily for themselves. Everyone will enjoy a full sit down meal at the end of the session.

The second course at Seaton on Thursday, January 10, is especially aimed at carers, although you don’t need to be a registered one to attend.

It takes place at 11am at the Marshlands Centre on Harbour Road.

Ian Simpson will be helping out with the cooking and HALFF’s nutritionist will be on hand to answer any questions.

Participants can take the food the make home with them, enough for both themselves and the person they care for.

For more information about HALFF and the cooking sessions it runs, call 01297 631782, email info@halff.org.uk or visit www.halff.org.uk

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Seaton homeless man given room at the Inn

Tim Joy at the Hook and Parrot with neighbour Simone Sibbled who raised the alarm when the flats fire started and dragged him from his bed to safety. Picture Latham Bradley

Changes to East Devon Hunt meets

Community invited to see in 2019 and raise funds for Pete’s Dragons

Gemma Youlden with her mum and dad. Picture: Pete's Dragons

Which Christmas character are you? Take this quiz to find out

Are you like the Grinch? Take this Christmas quiz to find out. Picture Archant.

Festive Fun - A 60 question football and general sports quiz

Sports quiz

Most Read

Woman left with ‘serious’ injuries after Harold Hill car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police investigating after car completely overturns in Rainham crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Heritage: Christmas in Hornchurch 150 years ago and the end of an ancient custom

#includeImage($article, 225)

Meet the unsung heroes working across east London on Christmas Day

#includeImage($article, 225)

Brothers jailed after stabbing man at Rainham pub

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster healthy eating charity’s new year courses

HALFF which is based in South Street, Axminster. Picture CHRIS CARSON

Couch stars as Hippos are beaten by table-topping Tigers

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Lyme lifeboat wellie dog starts a family

RNLI shop manager Krys Lavery with her own dog, a Jack Russell called Tiny, and the new wellie dog family. Picture: RICHARD HOROBIN

Community invited to see in 2019 and raise funds for Pete’s Dragons

Gemma Youlden with her mum and dad. Picture: Pete's Dragons

Christmas tree recycling at Axminster Honiton and Seaton

Recycle your old Christmas trees this January
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists