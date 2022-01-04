The Rescue 924 helicopter flew from Newquay to winch the group to safety - Credit: Lyme Regis Coastguard

Four people and two dogs had to be rescued by helicopter after getting cut off by the tide in Lyme Regis.

Beer Coastguard Rescue Team and Lyme Regis Coastguard and RNLI were alerted at about 5pm on Sunday, January 2.

The group had become trapped on Monmouth Beach and climbed on to a cliff ledge as the tide came in.

The lifeboat went to the scene but was unable to reach them because of the heavy seas, and they could not be reached via the shore because the waves had reached the base of the cliffs.

In the end the coastguard helicopter Rescue 924 was tasked from Newquay and flew to the scene. The group were winched to safety and taken to the lifeboat station, wet, muddy and very cold, but otherwise unharmed.

The Coastguard is now reminding anyone planning a visit to the coast to plan carefully and check the weather and local tide times.