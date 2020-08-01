Arc Axminster launches Christmas Card Competition

An Arc Christmas card illustrated by Suzanne McFadzean Archant

Axminster-based mental health charity Arc is inviting people to enter an on-line competition to provide illustrations for its fundraising Christmas cards.

Spokeswoman Suzie McFadzean said they wanted to get the whole family involved in helping them create this year’s range of cards.

She said: “Simply submit your photos or artworks that you feel could make attractive seasonal greetings cards.”

The contest winners will be selected from four age categories - five and under, 12 and under, 18 and under, and adults.

Entries should be submitted electronically as high resolution images by August 30.

The highest rated entry will be framed and Arc will invite the artist to a photo/press call.

There are no other prizes or prize money as it is a fundraising activity and organisers say they are exceptionally grateful for all contributions.

For full details and an entry form visit the website www.arcaxminster.org or view posts on Arc’s on Facebook