Advanced search

Arc Axminster launches Christmas Card Competition

PUBLISHED: 08:45 01 August 2020

An Arc Christmas card illustrated by Suzanne McFadzean

An Arc Christmas card illustrated by Suzanne McFadzean

Archant

Axminster-based mental health charity Arc is inviting people to enter an on-line competition to provide illustrations for its fundraising Christmas cards.

Spokeswoman Suzie McFadzean said they wanted to get the whole family involved in helping them create this year’s range of cards.

She said: “Simply submit your photos or artworks that you feel could make attractive seasonal greetings cards.”

The contest winners will be selected from four age categories - five and under, 12 and under, 18 and under, and adults.

Entries should be submitted electronically as high resolution images by August 30.

The highest rated entry will be framed and Arc will invite the artist to a photo/press call.

There are no other prizes or prize money as it is a fundraising activity and organisers say they are exceptionally grateful for all contributions.

For full details and an entry form visit the website www.arcaxminster.org or view posts on Arc’s on Facebook

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Confirmed cases are not related to tourists or visitors, according to public health lead

Coronavirus swabs. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

New farm shop and café to open in place of kitchen garden school near Honiton

The Helliwells at Heron Farm. Picture: Heron Farm

Couple dragged man from Honiton pub and assaulted him

The couple were given suspended sentences at Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

No new coronavirus deaths in Devon and Cornwall, ONS data shows

It's been five weeks since a coronavirus death was recorded in Torbay

Honiton man cleared of indecently assaulting young girl

A new date for the Gittisham murder trial will be set at Exeter Crown Court on July 31

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Confirmed cases are not related to tourists or visitors, according to public health lead

Coronavirus swabs. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

New farm shop and café to open in place of kitchen garden school near Honiton

The Helliwells at Heron Farm. Picture: Heron Farm

Couple dragged man from Honiton pub and assaulted him

The couple were given suspended sentences at Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

No new coronavirus deaths in Devon and Cornwall, ONS data shows

It's been five weeks since a coronavirus death was recorded in Torbay

Honiton man cleared of indecently assaulting young girl

A new date for the Gittisham murder trial will be set at Exeter Crown Court on July 31

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Arc Axminster launches Christmas Card Competition

An Arc Christmas card illustrated by Suzanne McFadzean

Seaton town centre apartments reopen after arson attack

The Royal Clarence buildings at Seaton, Picture Google Maps

Seaton entertain Budleigh / Honiton off to Ottery - all the Devon League matchday two local action

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Axminster memorial garden plan to honour the late Douglas Hull

A memorial garden is being planned for the late Douglas Hull - three times mayor of Axminster. Picture Chris Carson

Hole-in-one four times in recent weeks makes for lots of decanter action at Sidmouth

TheSidmouth Golf Club hole-in-one decanter that has been called into action four times in recent weeks. Picture; SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB