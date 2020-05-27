Exceptional volunteering continues in Seaton during lockdown

Shaheda Banu Rupa from Ragini Restaurant hands a cheque for �750 to Graham Canning from Seaton Food Bank. Picture: Rayya Nawal RayyaNawal

Seaton Coronavirus Community Group has answered more than 3,200 calls for help since it was launched in April.

Acts of kindness carried out by its volunteers have included assisting with shopping, postal and prescription requirements, and delivering informative and helpful leaflets.

The team has also dealt with email, telephone and text enquiries, helped with cooking and DIY and called vulnerable members people for a friendly chat.

The group also delivered more than 150 books donated by Seaton and District Lions Club and The Gateway Theatre to

various care and residential homes in the area, following a request by one of the residents.

A spokesman said: “The group has recently been awarded grant funding from the Covid-19 Prompt Action Fund, a joint grants scheme from East Devon District Council and Devon County Council, along with an award from Tesco, Bags of Help.

“Despite the current restrictions the community showed a great spirit to commemorate and celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE day recently with some amazing stay at home street parties.

The Seaton VE Day 2020 group, working with Seaton Town Council, placed flags and bunting around the town centre and arranged a competition for the best dressed stay at home party. The group would like to thank all those that participated and congratulate the winners.

“In an extraordinary act of kindness Ragini restaurant in Seaton ran a VE Day special meal offer with all proceeds from the first 75 meals being donated to the local food bank.”

Carol Plunkett secretary of Seaton Foodbank thanked Ragini for its ‘amazingly generous donation of £750’.

She added: “During this time, serving many more people than usual, because of the extra difficulties they are facing because of the Covid-19 outbreak, we have been touched by the support of the people of Seaton and the surrounding villages who have partnered with us, ensuring that no person in need goes without food.

“Your donation will enable us to ensure that no household on low income, experiencing food poverty in Seaton and district is left without the means to provide meals for themselves and their household.”

Seaton Food Bank can be contacted on 07598 927997.