'Henry VIII' character entertains Tipton in community fundraiser

Tony Harris as Henry VIII, and local ladies dressed as his six wives. Picture: Brian Rice Archant

History was brought to life in Tipton St John with a visit from 'Henry VIII' in late November, to raise funds for the community hall.

Medieval-style decorations in the community hall. Picture: Brian Rice Medieval-style decorations in the community hall. Picture: Brian Rice

Professional actor and comedian Tony Harris, who specialises in playing historical characters, was brought in to entertain local residents.

Six local ladies, some of them members of Tipton Pantomime and Players Society (TIPPS), dressed up as the king's six wives, and the community hall was decorated to provide the setting for a medieval style banquet.

After the meal, 'Henry VIII' explained how he found, courted and disposed of his wives.

Local resident Brian Rice said: "The reasoning and details behind why and how he divorced his wives, or had them executed, were fascinating, to say the least.

"He did his utmost to convince everyone that his actions were noble and that he was much more reasonable than we all realised.

"I am not sure that we were as convinced as he would have liked."