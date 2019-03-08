Blankets for needy children on show at Axminster
PUBLISHED: 07:01 03 November 2019
Dozens of colourful home-made blankets - destined to comfort needy children overseas - will go on show at Axminster's Minster Church next week.
The display will begin on Tuesday, November 5, at 10.45am, and continue at various times of the day until Sunday, November 10, but throughout the six days, the exhibition will always be open from noon until 3pm.
Project co-ordinator Jean Cleare said: "The blankets have been created by many people connected to the craft group at the United Reformed Church, and mostly made with the wonderful supply of wool and other yarns donated by Midweek Herald readers.
"As each blanket is completed it is stored securely in someone's home, so this is the first occasion for everyone to see what has been created this year."
The exhibition is free, but there will be an opportunity for donations to be made toward the costs of their onward travel to their Eastern European and Syrian destinations.
