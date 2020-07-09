Advanced search

More posters go up to brighten Axminster town centre

PUBLISHED: 11:55 09 July 2020

Totally Locally Axminster has put up heritage posters in the former McColls newsagents. Picture Barrie Hedges

Totally Locally Axminster has put up heritage posters in the former McColls newsagents. Picture Barrie Hedges

Archant

Totally Locally Axminster is continuing its mission to keep the town centre looking vibrant.

Members of the traders group have filled the windows of the former McColls newsagents with posters provided by Axminster Heritage Centre that were originally displayed in Trinity House.

Similar posters have gone up in other shop premises in the town.

Group founder Barrie Hedges said: “The posters we have used follow the theme ‘What’s Great About Axminster?’

“Empty shop windows tend to depress a town centre. Given support from the various owners, it takes only a little effort to fill them with positive and interesting material and in doing so generally make people feel proud of their town.

“We are hugely grateful to the owners of all the windows that have been made available to us and also to the various local authorities and individual councillors that have supported us with both finance and enthusiasm.

“This initiative has a way to run yet because Ian Styles of Axminster Property has promised us space in the windows of Trinity House as its impressive restoration unfolds.

“The universally positive response that we have seen to this initiative demonstrates the strong community spirit that exists in Axminster.

“It remains a difficult time for traders as they try to get going again but there is a really positive feel about the town. If that turns into a willingness to shop locally then Axminster has a bright future.”

Totally Locally Axminster was launched last year when more than 40 businesses threw their support behind an initiative to put the spotlight on independent traders amid a national high street crisis.

The group’s declared aim was to promote one pivotal message: “If every adult in Axminster and the surrounding area spent just £5 per week in their local independent shops that they would otherwise have spent online, in supermarkets or with the huge multi-nationals, it would put around £1.8 million a year back into our local economy.”

Traders wishing to join the Totally Local Axminster initiative can contact Mr Hedges via barrie@archwaybookshop.co.uk or Mrs Jane Rockett via jane@axminsterprinting.co.uk

Most Read

Revised figure of coronavirus cases for East Devon revealed

True number of coronavirus cases revealed.

Eighty people join Axminster demonstration against racism.

The Black Lives Matter demonstration at Axminster. Pixtures courtesy of George Chesterton and Toby Davies

Police searching for missing teenager

15-year-old Billy Allen who police are searching for. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Axminster farmer jailed for assaulting ex-girlfriend

James Bull. Picture DCP

Turf thrown onto Honiton Bowling Green prompts police investigation

Turf thrown onto Honiton Bowling Green is being investigated by the police. Picture: Honiton Neighbourhood Police Team

