Man airlifted to hospital after head-on HGV collision in Axminster

The accident scene near Kilmington Cross where two HGVs collided. Picture Chris Carson Archant

Police say two men had serious injuries following a head-on collision involving heavy goods vehicles in Axminster

Two men have been seriously injured after head-on collision involving two heavy goods vehicles in Axminster on Monday (April 29) morning.

The two male drivers sustained serious injuries following the collision on the A35 at Kilmington Cross.

One of the casualties – who suffered a serious leg injury – was extracted from his lorry by the fire service and airlifted to Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.

Emergency services, which were called out at around 5.50am this morning, are currently on the scene.

Police say the road is currently blocked and is expected to be closed 'for some time' while investigation work takes place.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area for the time being.

Police are also appealing for witnesses to the collision to contact police by emailing 101@dc.police.uk or phone 101 quoting log 70 of April 29, 2019.