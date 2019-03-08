Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man airlifted to hospital after head-on HGV collision in Axminster

PUBLISHED: 09:52 29 April 2019

The accident scene near Kilmington Cross where two HGVs collided. Picture Chris Carson

The accident scene near Kilmington Cross where two HGVs collided. Picture Chris Carson

Archant

Police say two men had serious injuries following a head-on collision involving heavy goods vehicles in Axminster

Two men have been seriously injured after head-on collision involving two heavy goods vehicles in Axminster on Monday (April 29) morning.

The two male drivers sustained serious injuries following the collision on the A35 at Kilmington Cross.

One of the casualties – who suffered a serious leg injury – was extracted from his lorry by the fire service and airlifted to Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.

Emergency services, which were called out at around 5.50am this morning, are currently on the scene.

Police say the road is currently blocked and is expected to be closed 'for some time' while investigation work takes place.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area for the time being.

Police are also appealing for witnesses to the collision to contact police by emailing 101@dc.police.uk or phone 101 quoting log 70 of April 29, 2019.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man airlifted to hospital after head-on HGV collision in Axminster

The accident scene near Kilmington Cross where two HGVs collided. Picture Chris Carson

Somerset Rebels race to victory over Eastbourne Eagles

Todd Kurtz (blue) and Rory Schlein (red) lead out Ben Morley (yellow) during the Cases Somerset Rebels win over Eastbourne Eagles. Picture COLIN BURNETT

See the best picture’s from Honiton’s shield win

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3319. Picture: Terry Ife

Owl lucky to survive slurry pit soaking

The tawny owl rescued from a slurry pit near Honiton. Picture RSPCA

Ida’s book is a village best-seller

Ida at uplyme school in 1931 - she is on the second row from the front, third from right.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man airlifted to hospital after head-on HGV collision in Axminster

The accident scene near Kilmington Cross where two HGVs collided. Picture Chris Carson

Somerset Rebels race to victory over Eastbourne Eagles

Todd Kurtz (blue) and Rory Schlein (red) lead out Ben Morley (yellow) during the Cases Somerset Rebels win over Eastbourne Eagles. Picture COLIN BURNETT

See the best picture’s from Honiton’s shield win

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3319. Picture: Terry Ife

Owl lucky to survive slurry pit soaking

The tawny owl rescued from a slurry pit near Honiton. Picture RSPCA

Ida’s book is a village best-seller

Ida at uplyme school in 1931 - she is on the second row from the front, third from right.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Man airlifted to hospital after head-on HGV collision in Axminster

The accident scene near Kilmington Cross where two HGVs collided. Picture Chris Carson

Dunkeswell Rovers march on after fine win at Bampton

Goal!

Honiton club president Joan Hear launches new outdoor season

Honiotmn bowlers gather to welcome in a new outdoor season. Picture HONITON BOWLS CLUB

Axminster bowlers start new season with win over Lyme Regis

Sidmouth bowling club hosted a tournament at the weekend. Ref shsp 28-16AW 2225. Picture: Alex Walton

Ida’s book is a village best-seller

Ida at uplyme school in 1931 - she is on the second row from the front, third from right.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists