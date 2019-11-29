Honiton opticians' bright idea for keeping youngsters safe

Honiton Specsavers is supporting the Safe Streets campaign. Picture: BRAKE Archant

Honiton's Specsavers store has ensured that local youngsters will be more visible when they are out and about on dark winter days.

During Road Safety Week the company sent dozens of high visibility vests to Cranbrook Education Centre, Cranbrook Rainbows and 1st Cranbrook Beavers.

They also teamed up with road safety charity, Brake, to encourage people to 'step up for safe streets', encouraging drivers to have their eyes checked.

Helen Coulthard, manager at Specsavers Honiton, said: "We're proud to be teaming up with Brake to try and make our roads safer.

"With the days getting darker, these vests will help make sure children are visible when they are out on the roads."

Emma Smith, of Cranbrook Rainbows and Beavers, said: "We'd like to thank Specsavers Honiton for this generous donation.

"These vests will be really useful for our groups when they are out on out and about, especially in the darker winter months."

Joshua Harris, Director of Campaigns from Brake, said: "Every 20 minutes, someone on a British road is killed or seriously injured. Every death or serious injury on the road is preventable and that's why we're asking everyone to 'Step up for safe streets' this Road Safety Week.

"We're delighted to partner with Specsavers as good eyesight is so important for road safety, whatever mode of transport you use to get around.

"School children are some of our most vulnerable road users and so it's fantastic to see Specsavers partnering with local schools this Road Safety Week."

