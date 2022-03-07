Stalking victim used hidden camera to film naked sex pest

A sneaky stalker from Seaton was caught stripping off in his victim's bedroom after she installed a secret camera.

Paul Austin admitted stalking the woman and harassing her by undressing and exposing himself in her bedroom and interfering with her personal property.

Austin, 60, of Riverdale Close in Seaton also admitted causing criminal damage to her duvet between July 6th and 9th last year at her home in Axminster.

Exeter magistrates court heard Austin was doing some work for the victim, who she had known since schooldays, and he had access to a spare key so that he could work while she was out.

Prosecutor Phil Sewell said Austin wanted a relationship with the woman, whose marriage had ended, but she declined.

But Austin took an interest in her private life through her social media and she was forced to change her profile settings.

Mr Sewell said the woman noticed things were going missing from her bedroom and that Austin used her shower after doing some gardening for her and she was 'uncomfortable with that'.

She then placed items such as hair bands around her drawers and if they fell off she would know someone had been rummaging around in them.

She installed a camera in her bedroom which captured Austin taking a sex toy from a drawer and using it on himself.

Another day he stripped naked, crawled over her bed and again used the sex toy on himself.

The police were contacted and his DNA was found on her duvet but he made no comment in interviews.

The victim said she would have to change her security locks, adding: "I should have seen the red flags. He was trying to wriggle his way into my family. He has taken advantage of my hospitality and trust. He was trying to act like my husband."

Peter Woodley, defending, said Austin accepted his behaviour but did not wish to air 'dirty linen in public and slight the complainant'.

Austin was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 30 days of rehabilitation activities. He was told to pay the victim £50 compensation and pay a further £330 in costs and fines. He was also given a one-year restraining order banning him from contacting the woman.