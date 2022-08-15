News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Nine-year-old launches fundraising appeal to spruce up RD&E's kids ward

Adam Manning

Published: 4:00 PM August 15, 2022
Updated: 4:42 PM August 15, 2022
Heidi, from Feniton making arts and crafts to raise money for RD&E Bramble ward. - Credit: Cat's Little Geeks.

A nine-year-old girl from Feniton has launched a fundraising appeal to spruce up the Royal Devon and Exeter's children's ward.  

Heidi, has launched the Heidi Bramble Ward fundraiser as part of the RD&E charity's Starfish appeal raising money to renovate Bramble Ward at the RD&E.

She has a target of raising £500 and has been making lots of arts and crafts as well as giving away bead keyrings and bracelets and finger knitted snakes to staff working at the hospital.

Heidi hopes to earn her Brownie badge from doing this fundraising and raise much needed funds for refurbishing the children's ward too.

Anyone can sign up for the Starfish Appeal with the RD&E charity.

Fore more information on the Starfish Appeal or to donate to Heidi's fundraiser visit the website here

East Devon News
Honiton News

