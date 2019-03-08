High-achieving students from Chard treated to a scientific day at Bristol University

(L-R) Olivia Hadley, William Reid, Isaac Sutcliffe, Will Lees, Hanley Coath, Freya Rex, Mrs Lloyd-Jones, Heidi Warren, Megan Winch with Bristol University staff and their resident owl Lockie. Picture: Vector Learning Trust Archant

Students from Holyrood Academy in Chard were given the chance to visit the biological sciences department of Bristol University.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The visit saw eight gifted students from years eight and nine taken on a short tour of one of the university's campus sites, followed by a practical session studying owls.

As part of it, they were treated to a fly-by by the university's resident owl Lockie and a dissection of owl pellets - small balls that are regurgitated by owls after consuming whole mammals.

The afternoon was spent in the lecture hall to hear a post-graduate talk about genomes.

Jamie Atkinson, who heads up Holyrood's high achievers programme, said: "What a valuable experience these students have been able to enjoy.

"I am very grateful to the staff at Bristol University and was very proud of the students' attitudes and genuine willingness to learn beyond their regular science lessons."