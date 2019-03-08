High-achieving students from Chard treated to a scientific day at Bristol University
PUBLISHED: 10:42 22 May 2019
Students from Holyrood Academy in Chard were given the chance to visit the biological sciences department of Bristol University.
The visit saw eight gifted students from years eight and nine taken on a short tour of one of the university's campus sites, followed by a practical session studying owls.
As part of it, they were treated to a fly-by by the university's resident owl Lockie and a dissection of owl pellets - small balls that are regurgitated by owls after consuming whole mammals.
The afternoon was spent in the lecture hall to hear a post-graduate talk about genomes.
Jamie Atkinson, who heads up Holyrood's high achievers programme, said: "What a valuable experience these students have been able to enjoy.
"I am very grateful to the staff at Bristol University and was very proud of the students' attitudes and genuine willingness to learn beyond their regular science lessons."
