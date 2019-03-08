Historic Colyton pub reopens after eight-month closure

A historic pub in the Coly Valley has re-opened after an eight-month closure.

Nigel Nidd and Sebastian Grabos have taken charge of the Wheelwright Inn and told the Herald they intend to serve something different up to visitors and diners.

Mr Nidd, who lives within a mile of the pub, said: "We opened on Saturday and it went very well.

"We have gone slightly different on our product, we will be serving locally-sourced food and a rage of local ales and ciders.

"We are not doing the same as everybody else.

"We have got live music events and have refurbished the whole place.

"We have installed a pool table, pinball machine and table football in our games room, which doubles as a function room."

The pair, who have a working background in the hospitality industy, said they always wanted to run a pub.

For more about the Wheelwright, email contact@thewheelwrightinn.co.uk