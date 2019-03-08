Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Secrets of the Axe Valley's past revealed

PUBLISHED: 08:01 02 August 2019

The Colyton swimming pool - can you identify any of the people? Picture L:egacy to Landscape

The Colyton swimming pool - can you identify any of the people? Picture L:egacy to Landscape

Archant

Plans for a Colyton canal and the existence of a town swimming pool have been unearthed by volunteers working on a Legacy to Landscape community heritage project.

One intriguing discovery is an outdoor pool built by the river Umborne, which was constructed for the local community and paid for by Frederick De La Pole, the last baronet of Shute House.

It opened in August 1914 and was used until a Colyton doctor closed it in the 1940s, declaring it a health hazard.

A local resident attending a project talk shared her memory of swimming there as a part of her lessons at Colyton Grammar.

A photo of the pool was discovered and the project would like anyone who recognises any swimmer in the photo to come forward with more information to help piece together its history.

Ken Clifford, a local historian, discovered that a canal was going to be built in the Umborne Valley, to connect Bridgwater to Beer, in the 18th century but was never actually constructed.

If you recognise anyone in the photo contact Ruth Worsley, legacy to landscape project co-ordinator on

01297 489741 or 07765126565.

Project website: http://www.eastdevonaonb.org.uk/our-work/wildlife/legacy-to-landscape

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mums with pushchairs ‘risking lives’ crossing busy road

Brian and Barbara White say claiming a pavement outside their home would damage tree roots is nonsense. Picture Chris Carson

Tractor destroyed in farm yard blaze in Upottery

Plans for 150 homes on land at Honiton Business Park rubber-stamped

150 homes will be built in Honiton. Picture: PA/Andrew Matthews

FOOD REVIEW: Delicious food from the heart at The Kitchen

The Kitchen at Coombe Garden Centre. Ref mhh 31 19TI 9296. Picture: Terry Ife

Feniton’s £48,000 playground upgrade completed

Feniton play area opening. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9170. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Mums with pushchairs ‘risking lives’ crossing busy road

Brian and Barbara White say claiming a pavement outside their home would damage tree roots is nonsense. Picture Chris Carson

Tractor destroyed in farm yard blaze in Upottery

Plans for 150 homes on land at Honiton Business Park rubber-stamped

150 homes will be built in Honiton. Picture: PA/Andrew Matthews

FOOD REVIEW: Delicious food from the heart at The Kitchen

The Kitchen at Coombe Garden Centre. Ref mhh 31 19TI 9296. Picture: Terry Ife

Feniton’s £48,000 playground upgrade completed

Feniton play area opening. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9170. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Secrets of the Axe Valley’s past revealed

The Colyton swimming pool - can you identify any of the people? Picture L:egacy to Landscape

Honiton’s Gate to Plate back for second helpings

Honiton's Gate to Plate event is returning for a second year. Picture EDDC

Respite centre idea for Honiton’s ‘invisible hero’ carers snubbed in favour of children’s services

St Michael's centre in Honiton. Ref mhh 3417-28-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Ottery St Mary player suffers pre-season injury blow

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Carers could be able to park on double yellow lines under new proposals put out for public consultation

Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists