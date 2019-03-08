Secrets of the Axe Valley's past revealed

The Colyton swimming pool - can you identify any of the people? Picture L:egacy to Landscape Archant

Plans for a Colyton canal and the existence of a town swimming pool have been unearthed by volunteers working on a Legacy to Landscape community heritage project.

One intriguing discovery is an outdoor pool built by the river Umborne, which was constructed for the local community and paid for by Frederick De La Pole, the last baronet of Shute House.

It opened in August 1914 and was used until a Colyton doctor closed it in the 1940s, declaring it a health hazard.

A local resident attending a project talk shared her memory of swimming there as a part of her lessons at Colyton Grammar.

A photo of the pool was discovered and the project would like anyone who recognises any swimmer in the photo to come forward with more information to help piece together its history.

Ken Clifford, a local historian, discovered that a canal was going to be built in the Umborne Valley, to connect Bridgwater to Beer, in the 18th century but was never actually constructed.

If you recognise anyone in the photo contact Ruth Worsley, legacy to landscape project co-ordinator on

01297 489741 or 07765126565.

Project website: http://www.eastdevonaonb.org.uk/our-work/wildlife/legacy-to-landscape