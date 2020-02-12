Axminster flower arrangers take a step back in time

Axminster ladies (l/r) Jean Rowe, Julia Yates and Carole Hanna Picture: Jackie Nicholls Archant

Beginning their first flower arranging workshop for 2020, three Axminster women were amongst a lively group being taught at Combe St Nicholas Village Hall.

The theme of the workshop was 'back in time', learning to create a design inspired by a well-known historical TV drama that was made into a film.

Using seasonal foliage and just a few flowers, the participants watched tutor Jackie Nicholls make an arrangement that wouldn't have been out of place in a stately home.

Axminster member Julia Yates said: "I was extremely pleased with my design. I learnt how to be free, blousy and adventurous, it was great fun."

Carole Hanna, from Axminster, added "It really worked perfectly for me. I was thrilled with the end result."

Jackie Nicholls, from Ashville Design, said: "The aim was to challenge everyone into making a big, blousy arrangement - and the results were simply amazing."

For details of upcoming workshops visit www.ashvilledesign.co.uk or call 01460 67795 or 07906 259 68