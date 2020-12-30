History served up on a plate at Honiton Museum

Published: 12:00 PM December 30, 2020 Updated: 12:28 PM December 30, 2020

This Honiton pottery plate was one of two on display in the museum produced to commemorate an event which took place in the town in April, 1930. - Credit: Honiton Museum

Pottery has been made in Honiton for centuries. In more recent times it was possible to order and purchase bespoke and customised items.

This Honiton pottery plate was one of two on display in the museum produced to commemorate an event which took place in the town on April 5th, 1930. The licensee of the Angel Hotel, Ralph Durbin Sprake was summoned to the Petty Sessions for supplying certain persons with intoxicating liquor during non-permitted hours.

Sergeant Johnson (in plain clothes) was patrolling New Street when he heard laughter and loud voices and saw lights in the market room of the Angel Hotel.

Looking through the blinds, he saw a group of sixteen people mainly young men between the ages of 17 and 18 sitting around a table with food in front of them and all drinking port wine.

The law was that people who ordered food and drink before closing time could consume it until 10.30pm.

The Sergeant had entered the room at 11.50pm and asked the landlord if the group were guests. The Sergeant examined the visitor’s book and found that none of the party were residents. They were having their meals at the hotel but sleeping in their own quarters.

He asked the landlord what the group were drinking - to which the landlord replied 'port'. Sergeant Johnson then sipped the contents from one of the glasses just to make sure.

Mr Lee and Mr Hatton stated that they had given the party for the youths with sandwiches, fruit salad and coffee and cream as a reward for their successful efforts for charity.

They had recently raised £64 by giving dramatic performances in Axminster, Colyton, and Honiton. During the afternoon two bottles of port were ordered but they had not been paid for. When the policemen entered the room, they were drinking the health of the King.

After a short recess, the Magistrates dismissed the case on payment of costs and with a caution. The Justices considered the police were justified in bringing the case forward and issued a warning that similar offenders would be severely dealt with.