More creativity with clay by Honiton Carers

Honiton Carers enjoyed a second creative session at the Thelma Hulbert Gallery, making or decorating clay ornaments.

Those who had attended last month’s session were painting the items they had made then, and newcomers had a chance to start their own models.

Clay models made by Honiton Carers - Credit: Honiton Carers Support Group

Winnie Cameron, chair of Honiton Carers Support, said: “What a buzzing session we had - the chatting was unbelievable and so lovely to listen to.

“It was great fun putting colours on our little figures and various objects we made last month. Some carers who did not attend last month had a chance to make some items today, which will be fired by our next meeting in June, when we will be doing felt work.

“Some beautiful results today, some very bright and cheerful ones, others so soft, beautiful and delicate. You really are a talented lot.”

Anyone who is a carer and would like to join the group can email Winniekjaer@btinternet.com or call Winnie on 07974 636926.