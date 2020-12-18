The Rusty Pig holds festive prize draw for Ho Ho Hospiscare

Published: 10:28 AM December 18, 2020

The Rusty Pig in Ottery St Mary has teamed up with Hospiscare for a festive draw with an amazing top prize - which could become two.



The restaurant is supporting the charity after Covid-19 drastically affected fundraising events.



Rusty Pig owner, Robin Rea, whose family have previously received support from Hospiscare, said: “With all events and public-facing activities cancelled, I want to encourage everyone in the community to get behind the charity.



“We’ve put together an amazing top prize for the Ho Ho Hospiscare draw, with some fantastic community-donated runner-up vouchers.”



The overall winner will scoop a stay* at award-winning Mazzard Farm Cottages in Ottery St Mary with full use of all the eco-friendly facilities, donated by owners Ruud Jansen Venneboer and Jacqueline Parke.



In addition, the top prize includes an evening at the Rusty Pig, for the surprise tasting menu and complementary wine pairing at the chef's table.



The final part of the prize is a luxury hamper filled with artisan produce provided by Emily Knight of Knights Farm Shop.



The draw takes the form of a ballot; donating £10 to Hospiscare secures one entry, and there’s no limit to the number of times people can enter.



So far donations are at almost £800. If they reach £2,000, Mazzard Farm and Rusty Pig will donate a second top prize to equal the first, this time supplemented with an afternoon tea for four, at nearby Coldharbour Farm Shop.



The prize ballot will be drawn and the winner – or winners – and runners up revealed at Rusty Pig on December 20 at 8pm. For the chance to win make a donation via the Just Giving page, where full terms and conditions are available to view.



* Four-night midweek or three-night weekend stay for up to four people, valid until the end of April 2021, excluding the Easter holidays. Vouchers and Runner up prizes must be collected in person from Rusty Pig.