Car overturns on A35 west of Axminster

Police slow sign Archant

Police report holds up on the highway close to the Old Taunton Road junction

Police are reporting slow moving traffic near the village of Shute, on the A35, between Axminster and Honiton following an accident this afternoon (Friday, April 5, 2.45pm).

Officers say a car has overturned close to the Old Taunton Road turning, causing hold ups.