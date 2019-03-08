Cameras roll again for Hollywood stars in Lyme

Filming continues for the movie Ammonite based on the life of fossil hunter Mary Anning

Hollywood stars are back filming in Lyme Regis this week for the movie Ammonite.

Parts of the town were sealed off as the cast continued to enact the story of world famous fossil hunter Mary Anning’s early life in the resort, where she lived and worked.

Oscar winner Kate Winslet plays Anning and three-times Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan is reported to be her love interest in the Francis Lee-directed film.

Town councillor Jeff Scowen reckons the movie will help put the resort firmly on the tourist map and is already paying dividends.

He told The Herald: “Easter has come early to Lyme Regis this year, as unseasonable crowds have gathered to see Hollywood stars, Kate Winslet and Saoirse Roman and parts of Lyme Regis, transformed back to the 1840s, in order to create the sets for the feature film ‘Ammonite’.

“Cafes and shops have been busier than usual, as has the traffic - it’s all quite remarkable. It really is doing wonders for the town’s economy even before its release, and many more will surely come to see the town where this film was shot, when it is out in cinemas.

“Back in the 1980s ‘The French Lieutenant’s Woman’ was filmed in Lyme Regis and created a similar buzz and boost to the town’s economy.

“Ammonite will repeat this success. And just look what the TV series ‘Broadchurch’ did to put West Bay on the map.

“There has been so media coverage of our beautiful town as a result of this film, with much more surely to follow. It’s all so positive and will result in Lyme Regis being at the top of many people’s ‘must visit’ list.

“Myself, and all of the town council, are thrilled by this event and delighted to have helped make it happen with Lyme Regis being, we believe, the third star of the film.”

