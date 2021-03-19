Published: 5:15 AM March 19, 2021 Updated: 5:04 PM March 19, 2021

Seven people have died at an East Devon care home, it has been reported - Credit: Archant

Seven deaths have now been reported at a care home in Sidford - all believed to be related to an outbreak of Covid-19.

Devon & Cornwall Police are investigating the circumstances of the outbreak at Holmesley Care Home, near Sidmouth.

They say a ‘significant number’ of residents and staff have tested positive for the virus and there have been seven deaths since Sunday, March 6.

Ten residents are being treated at the Royal Devon & Exeter Hospital and one member of staff, who was in hospital, has since been discharged.

While employees are self-isolating, agency staff have been brought in to care for the residents who remain at the home and Devon County Council says it is supporting the home with extra management.

The police investigation was launched following concerns about the outbreak and is said to be focusing on infection control and management within the home. Officers say it is not related in any way to the vaccination of residents, many of whom have had their first doses.

As part of their enquiries, officers are speaking to staff and conducted a search of the home. Post-mortems have also been conducted on three of the deceased residents.

The investigation is currently being led by Devon & Cornwall Police in partnership with a multi-agency safeguarding response in order to maintain safeguarding of those residents in the home.

North East and West Devon commander Chief Superintendent Dan Evans, said: “I’ve no doubt there will be concern in the community regarding this incident and we are doing everything possible to help those bereaved families, while also working with partners to communicate to those with relatives remaining within the home.

“This is a complex investigation involving ourselves and multi-agency partners with safeguarding of residents at its core.

“There is significant work underway to understand the current situation and progress the investigation as quickly as possible, while maintaining the safety of care home residents, staff, police officers and partner agency staff.”