Holy Moly & the Crackers at The Beehive, Honiton

Holy Moly & the Crackers. Picture: Wendy Van de Plank Wendy Van de Plank

The riotous folk/rock band Holy Moly & the Crackers bring their party-like live show to The Beehive in Honiton on Friday, November 29.

Holy Moly and the Crackers. Picture: Wendy Van de Plank Holy Moly and the Crackers. Picture: Wendy Van de Plank

The Newcastle-based band play an energetic mix of rock, pop, folk, blues, Balkan, klezmer, ska and reggae.

With such eclectic influences, they attract a diverse range of fans.

Vocalist Ruth Patterson said "Obviously we've got a bit of a daft name and we look a bit mad, but I think once people actually come to a gig, they're always swept up in the music and the energy.

"We get kids, old people, goths, hippies, whatever.

"Everyone's invited, everyone's part of it.

"And people seem to lose themselves. No one's like, 'Oh, how do I look?' while dancing. They don't care. It brings everyone together."

Their show at The Beehive starts at 8pm, with support act Chris Kipper Rockets.

Tickets are £10 in advance or £12 on the door.

For more information or to book tickets visit The Beehive's website or call the box office on 01404 384 050.