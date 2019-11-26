Advanced search

Holy Moly & the Crackers at The Beehive, Honiton

PUBLISHED: 17:16 26 November 2019

Holy Moly & the Crackers. Picture: Wendy Van de Plank

Holy Moly & the Crackers. Picture: Wendy Van de Plank

Wendy Van de Plank

The riotous folk/rock band Holy Moly & the Crackers bring their party-like live show to The Beehive in Honiton on Friday, November 29.

Holy Moly and the Crackers. Picture: Wendy Van de PlankHoly Moly and the Crackers. Picture: Wendy Van de Plank

The Newcastle-based band play an energetic mix of rock, pop, folk, blues, Balkan, klezmer, ska and reggae.

With such eclectic influences, they attract a diverse range of fans.

Vocalist Ruth Patterson said "Obviously we've got a bit of a daft name and we look a bit mad, but I think once people actually come to a gig, they're always swept up in the music and the energy.

"We get kids, old people, goths, hippies, whatever.

"Everyone's invited, everyone's part of it.

"And people seem to lose themselves. No one's like, 'Oh, how do I look?' while dancing. They don't care. It brings everyone together."

Their show at The Beehive starts at 8pm, with support act Chris Kipper Rockets.

Tickets are £10 in advance or £12 on the door.

For more information or to book tickets visit The Beehive's website or call the box office on 01404 384 050.

Most Read

Strike action set to disrupt East Devon train services

South Western Railway Network map strike summary for Monday, December 2 to Thursday, January 2. Picture: South Western Railway

Suspended sentence for ‘nightmare neighbour’ who made Seaton pensioner’s life hell

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Santa’s coming to Axminster

Santa aboard his float in Axminster. Picture Axminster Lions

Top award for young Axminster engineer

Jake Knight with his award. Picture AT&M

No parking charge hikes before 2021, says district council leader

Orchard car park at Seaton. Picture Chris Carson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Strike action set to disrupt East Devon train services

South Western Railway Network map strike summary for Monday, December 2 to Thursday, January 2. Picture: South Western Railway

Suspended sentence for ‘nightmare neighbour’ who made Seaton pensioner’s life hell

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Santa’s coming to Axminster

Santa aboard his float in Axminster. Picture Axminster Lions

Top award for young Axminster engineer

Jake Knight with his award. Picture AT&M

No parking charge hikes before 2021, says district council leader

Orchard car park at Seaton. Picture Chris Carson

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Otters power into U14 Devon Cup last eight after impressive win in Plymouth

OSM U14s after their Devon Cup win over Marine Academy in Plymouth. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

Century of books success for young Pranav

Pranav Karthick with his Book Track Award. Picture: Priya Pudhiyanayagam

Tolchards Devon Cricket League AGM this Friday

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

East Devon groups receive Co-op funding

League of Friends officials and Co-op staff - (L/r) Chris Garrett (committee member), Sheila Heys (trustee), Lycia Moore (manager), Shirley Robinson (trustee), Mark Jackson (Co-op Underfleet store manager), Maria (Co-op staff), Mark Welland (League chairman) and Caroline Shuttleworth (Seaton Hospiscare@Home nurse). Picture: Co-op

Holy Moly & the Crackers at The Beehive, Honiton

Holy Moly & the Crackers. Picture: Wendy Van de Plank
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists