Awards evening at Chard’s Holyrood Academy

Holyrood Academy award winners. Picture: Holyrood Academy Archant

Students’ efforts and achievements during the past year are recognised

The achievements of Holyrood Academy students during the past year were recognised at a glittering awards evening.

Governors chairman Mac Davison and headteacher Matthew Collins joined staff to present the prizes.

World and Olympic rowing champion Mark Hunter was the night’s guest speaker, opening the event with a fascinating and inspirational speech about his life and career.

Guests were entertained throughout the evening by the Holyrood Chamber Choir, conducted by Trevor Lloyd Jones.

Students were presented with prizes for exceptional performance at BTEC, GCSE and A Level as well as the Academy’s traditional major cups, awarded for a variety of contributions to the school, community and for individual achievement.

Mr Collins closed the evening by thanking parents, carers and staff for their continued support and hard work.

He said: “It is evenings such as these that make us so proud of our students. Congratulations to all the deserving prize winners. We hope you enjoy the recognition you have received for the efforts you made last year. I am sure you will all continue to impress throughout your lives.”