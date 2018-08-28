Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Awards evening at Chard’s Holyrood Academy

PUBLISHED: 15:01 19 December 2018

Holyrood Academy award winners. Picture: Holyrood Academy

Holyrood Academy award winners. Picture: Holyrood Academy

Archant

Students’ efforts and achievements during the past year are recognised

The achievements of Holyrood Academy students during the past year were recognised at a glittering awards evening.

Governors chairman Mac Davison and headteacher Matthew Collins joined staff to present the prizes.

World and Olympic rowing champion Mark Hunter was the night’s guest speaker, opening the event with a fascinating and inspirational speech about his life and career.

Guests were entertained throughout the evening by the Holyrood Chamber Choir, conducted by Trevor Lloyd Jones.

Students were presented with prizes for exceptional performance at BTEC, GCSE and A Level as well as the Academy’s traditional major cups, awarded for a variety of contributions to the school, community and for individual achievement.

Mr Collins closed the evening by thanking parents, carers and staff for their continued support and hard work.

He said: “It is evenings such as these that make us so proud of our students. Congratulations to all the deserving prize winners. We hope you enjoy the recognition you have received for the efforts you made last year. I am sure you will all continue to impress throughout your lives.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Honiton’s Combe Garden Centre submits plans for new on-site eatery

Combe Garden Centre opened at the weekend. Picture: Callum Lawton

Axminster hammer attacker found guilty

Steven McMahon, aged 35. Picture: D&C Police

Stockland landowner fined after renovating agricultural barn without permission

Axe Vale Show gives £30k to local groups

smAward Winners with the big cheque. Picture: Suzie McFadzean

Festive Fun - A 60 question football and general sports quiz

Sports quiz

Most Read

Woman dies at scene of serious crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Decorations stolen from town Christmas tree

#includeImage($article, 225)

Missing 44-year-old found by search volunteers

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Serious collision’ involving coach and car on A1120 at Ashfield

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Awards evening at Chard’s Holyrood Academy

Holyrood Academy award winners. Picture: Holyrood Academy

Stockland landowner fined after renovating agricultural barn without permission

Honiton ladies net Foxlands success against Kingsley

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Frustration for Chard with ‘no play’ in North Devon after referee intervention

Honiton rugby action

Axminster majorettes troupe wins costumes award

The Karizma Majorettes with their cup. Picture ALICE WOOD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists