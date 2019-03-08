Advanced search

Holyrood students celebrate end of exams

PUBLISHED: 07:51 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:51 28 June 2019

Archant

Youngsters hold their annual prom - arriving in some unusual transport

Holyrood Academy students celebrated the end of their GCSEs and their first five years at the school in style last week.

After an awards ceremony in the Chard school's sports hall, earlier in the day, they donned some stunning outfits to attend their prom at Haselbury Mill.

Students arrived in a procession of amazing vehicles, including sports cars, fire engines, tractors, motorbikes and trucks.

Pauline Lamond, head of year 11 said: "We wish every student success in their future. Many are staying on at Holyrood and we will be seeing them again in September in our Sixth Form.

"I am proud of their hard work and determination during their exams and throughout since Year 7 and I look forward to seeing them all again on results day on August 23."

Headteacher Matthew Collins said: "It is days like these that remind us all how hard our students work to achieve their very best. I can confidently say that they truly deserve the very best success in their GCSEs."

