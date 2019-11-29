Seaton Christmas shoebox appeal

The Axe Valley Home Care team - Allan Blake, Casey Duffey, Simon Freathy, Leo Torres; Tamsin Pengelly;, Helen Le Carpentier, Nicolette Simpson. Picture: Jonathan Gallagher Archant

A Seaton-based home care provider has launched an appeal to bring a little Christmas cheer to vulnerable people.

Axe Valley Home Care has teamed up with a number of other care providers to collect gifts for elderly folk who are isolated in the community.

"These people may be your neighbours or someone living down your road," said a spokesman.

"Many older people will be alone this Christmas. Age Concern estimate that there are 1.4 million older people in the UK who are struggling with loneliness.

"As many as 225,000 of them go for a whole week without speaking to another person.

"If you are able please donate a small gift, such as mince pies, biscuits or shower gel please add your donation to the basket in the main entrance of our office before Monday, December 16.

"You can make a real difference to someone this Christmas."

Axe Valley Home Care is located above Seaton Fitness Centre in the Co-op car park.