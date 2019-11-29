Advanced search

Seaton Christmas shoebox appeal

PUBLISHED: 07:01 02 December 2019

The Axe Valley Home Care team - Allan Blake, Casey Duffey, Simon Freathy, Leo Torres; Tamsin Pengelly;, Helen Le Carpentier, Nicolette Simpson. Picture: Jonathan Gallagher

The Axe Valley Home Care team - Allan Blake, Casey Duffey, Simon Freathy, Leo Torres; Tamsin Pengelly;, Helen Le Carpentier, Nicolette Simpson. Picture: Jonathan Gallagher

Archant

A Seaton-based home care provider has launched an appeal to bring a little Christmas cheer to vulnerable people.

Axe Valley Home Care has teamed up with a number of other care providers to collect gifts for elderly folk who are isolated in the community.

"These people may be your neighbours or someone living down your road," said a spokesman.

"Many older people will be alone this Christmas. Age Concern estimate that there are 1.4 million older people in the UK who are struggling with loneliness.

"As many as 225,000 of them go for a whole week without speaking to another person.

"If you are able please donate a small gift, such as mince pies, biscuits or shower gel please add your donation to the basket in the main entrance of our office before Monday, December 16.

"You can make a real difference to someone this Christmas."

Axe Valley Home Care is located above Seaton Fitness Centre in the Co-op car park.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Honiton martial arts ace awarded a place in the UK martial Arts Hall of Fame

Honiton martial arts ace John Cox, has just been awarded a place in the UK Martial Arts Hall of Fame for his dedication and services to karate. Picture: JOHN COX

Seaton Christmas shoebox appeal

The Axe Valley Home Care team - Allan Blake, Casey Duffey, Simon Freathy, Leo Torres; Tamsin Pengelly;, Helen Le Carpentier, Nicolette Simpson. Picture: Jonathan Gallagher

Hooked on Classics! at the Deer Park Hotel

The Motorhouse with some of the collection.

Sex bus not welcome on streets of East Devon

Anne Fyne, 75, of Honiton.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Honiton martial arts ace awarded a place in the UK martial Arts Hall of Fame

Honiton martial arts ace John Cox, has just been awarded a place in the UK Martial Arts Hall of Fame for his dedication and services to karate. Picture: JOHN COX

Seaton Christmas shoebox appeal

The Axe Valley Home Care team - Allan Blake, Casey Duffey, Simon Freathy, Leo Torres; Tamsin Pengelly;, Helen Le Carpentier, Nicolette Simpson. Picture: Jonathan Gallagher

Hooked on Classics! at the Deer Park Hotel

The Motorhouse with some of the collection.

Sex bus not welcome on streets of East Devon

Anne Fyne, 75, of Honiton.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Seaton Christmas shoebox appeal

The Axe Valley Home Care team - Allan Blake, Casey Duffey, Simon Freathy, Leo Torres; Tamsin Pengelly;, Helen Le Carpentier, Nicolette Simpson. Picture: Jonathan Gallagher

Honiton martial arts ace awarded a place in the UK martial Arts Hall of Fame

Honiton martial arts ace John Cox, has just been awarded a place in the UK Martial Arts Hall of Fame for his dedication and services to karate. Picture: JOHN COX

SOHC latest - wins for the ladies 1st and 2nd XIs and also the men’s 1st XI

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's second team vs East Devon. Picture: Andrew Coley

Honiton opticians’ bright idea for keeping youngsters safe

Honiton Specsavers is supporting the Safe Streets campaign. Picture: BRAKE

Garden centre’s magical kingdom runner up in Primary Times awards

Sabine Jary from Otter Garden Centre with the award. Picture: Sue Cade
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists