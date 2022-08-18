A-Level results 2022: Honiton students achieve 'amazing' higher average point score

Honiton Community College's Post 16 students are celebrating their post-16 results day today (Thursday, August 18).

The Honiton Community College class of 2022 achieved an even higher average point score than the ones gained last year, despite Ofqual announcing results this year would be lower than those gained in 2021 (when grades were awarded by teacher assessment).

A spokesman for Honiton Community College said: “This is an amazing feat and on behalf of Governors and staff I congratulate all of our students.

"They have certainly triumphed over adversity. They have endured so much over the last two years and should be extremely proud of their success.

“Let’s not forget, this year group have endured two lockdowns, a war in Europe and political and financial unrest, on top of the usual trials and tribulations of Post-16 study and life in general.

“The overwhelming majority of awarded grades reflect the hard work and potential of our students. Individual results were well deserved; achieved through shear effort and dedication, together with plenty of resilience and stickability.

"Every student who chose to go to university got accepted with 92 per cent achieving their first choice, many of these being to a prestigious Russell Group institution.”

Students were clearly excited about the future.

Holly Henwood, who achieved A*AAB, said: "There are no words to describe the extent of how over the moon I am with my results! It has been a truly crazy two years with so many obstacles, but I wouldn’t change a single second of it.

"Thanks to the support from Honiton Post-16, the amazing staff, and my incredible friends and family, I can proudly say that I’m heading off to my first-choice university.

"This September I will be off to Loughborough University to read Sport and Exercise Psychology and I cannot wait! I’m so grateful for all the opportunities presented to me at Honiton Post-16 and I could not recommend Honiton enough.”

Poppy Taylor who got two distinctions and an A, said: "I am absolutely over the moon with my results. It has been an extremely difficult two years within education but looking back I wouldn’t change a minute of it.

"Thanks to all of the incredible support received from both staff and peers during my time here which has helped me achieve these grades.

"I can happily say that I am now off to my first-choice university. In September I will be reading Health and Exercise Science at the University of Bath. I am extremely thankful for all of the opportunities provided over the past two years which has helped me reach this stage and could not recommend Honiton Post-16 enough."

Oliver Strachen, who got a B and two Merits, said: "I’m really happy with my results. I was pleasantly surprised with them.

"The amount and time and effort I put in has finally paid off. Post-16 over the last two years has been brilliant. It provided a place to study before, during and after college hours.

"Selena has been there to guide me throughout, as have all my teachers. Moving on, I am commencing an apprenticeship in Arboriculture with a local company, Wildwood Trees and Timber. Really excited for the future. Thanks to everyone at HCC (Honiton Community College). "

Assistant principal, and director of post-16 studies at Honiton Community College, Selena Burroughs, said: “Each and every one of these students have ridden the most turbulent ride in education over the last two years but should feel very proud of their achievements both inside and out of the classroom.

"They have shown great effort, determination and kept their vision of what the future holds for them which has resulted in a set of grades that we are very proud of them achieving.

"Their individual personality and character have fully enriched the college for the last seven years which we have all enjoyed and I wish them all a safe and exciting future in their next step of life's adventure.”