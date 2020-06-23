Honiton road partially blocked after three-car accident
PUBLISHED: 11:25 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:31 23 June 2020
The A35 near Honiton is partially blocked although traffic is currently coping well.
Police were called at around 9.50am to the A35 near Wilmington Industrial Estate with reports of a three-vehicle colision.
No injuries have been reported but recovery for at least one vehicle is required.
A road closure is in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area for the time being.
