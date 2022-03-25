Early bird tickets on sale for Honiton Agricultural Show

One of the livestock shows at Honiton Agricultural Show in 2018. - Credit: Tim Dixon

Early bird tickets are now on sale for the Honiton Agricultural Show.

Honiton Agricultural Show is back on the first Thursday of August 2022, with a lineup including motorcycle display group, the Bulldogs, and the Viperaerobatics, a biplane display team. Animal display teams the Shetland pony display team and the Bob Hogg Sheepdog display team give spectators a view into the world of sheep-herding.

The lower field incorporates countryside life with hurdle making, thatching, Cob Block and Hedge laying demonstrations. Or take a look at the over 100 vintage tractors and classic car shows.

Over the weekend, they will also host the West of England Hound Show as well as a local dog show with classes for pedigree or pet pooches.

Take a look at the livestock on show including 'heavy horses' different sheep breeds and dairy and beef cattle.

2022 is the 130th year of the Honiton Agricultural Show, the show went ahead last August but was cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for the event said: "Our entertainment and attractions will be spaced around our 130 acres and will include our new food village with a fabulous array on offer. Learn all about the crafts and tradition of the countryside with hurdle making, thatching, hedge laying & cob block demonstrations. Take a trip down memory lane with our brilliant display of Vintage Tractors and Machinery and our ever-popular Classic Car display. With over 400 trade stands, there really is a shopping opportunity for all"

Gates open from 8.00 am until 6.00 pm. Discounted Early bird Tickets are available now at £17.50 in advance, accompanied under 16s go free. For more information go to www.honitonshow.co.uk.



