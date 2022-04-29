News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Recruitment drive for Honiton Air Cadets

Adam Manning

Published: 5:01 PM April 29, 2022
Honiton Air Cadets on a visit to RAF Coningsby where 29 Sqn fly the Typhoon and Battle of Britain m

Honiton Air Cadets on a visit to RAF Coningsby where 29 Sqn fly the Typhoon and Battle of Britain memorial flight. Pictures RAF Coningsby. - Credit: Archant

Honiton Air Cadets are hosting an open day next Sunday.

Starting on Sunday (May 8), from 2pm to 4pm at the Air Cadet Squadron, Joint Cadet Centre, in King Street.

A spokesperson for 1064, Honiton Air Cadets Squadron said: "It's an opportunity for young people who are in year eight or above to come down with their parents or guardians and see if they want to join, they will also be able to sign up on the afternoon.

"With us, you can experience flying & gliding, adventurous training, first aid, BTECs, Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, shooting, training and education, sports, parade and drill and music."

The Air Training Corps is open to people aged between 12 and 20 and attracts cadets from Axminster, Seaton, Lyme Regis, Ottery St Mary, Whimple, Feniton and the surrounding areas.

Find out more about the Air Cadets - https://www.raf.mod.uk/aircadets/

East Devon News
Honiton News
Ottery St Mary News

