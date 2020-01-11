Honiton Air Cadets launches recruitment drive

Potential high-flyers are being invited to join Honiton Air Cadets Archant

Honiton Air Cadets is inviting local youngsters to join its ranks.

It will be holding a recruitment intake event on Sunday, January 19, from 2pm to 4pm at the Air Cadet Squadron, Cadet Centre, King Street, Honiton.

Flt Lt Justin Felice, RAFAC Commanding Officer 1064 (Honiton) Sqn said: "It's an opportunity for young people who are in year eight or above to come down with their parents or guardians.

"They will able to find out more about the Air Cadets. They will also be able to sign up and join during the afternoon."

The unit attracts cadets from Axminster, Seaton, Lyme Regis, Ottery St Mary, Whimple, Feniton and the surrounding areas.

The Air Training Corps is open to young men and women aged between 12 and 20. Flying, gliding, sports and adventure training are some of the other activities that Air Cadets take part in.

For further information call 01404 43286 or e mail 1064@aircadets.org