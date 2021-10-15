News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Long wait over as Honiton allotments are handed over to residents

Philippa Davies

Published: 3:12 PM October 15, 2021   
Aerial photo of the site of Honiton's new allotments

Pictures taken by a drone camera of the site of the allotments off Battishorne Way, Honiton - Credit: Jake White, Drone Footage

Years of work to provide allotments for Honiton residents have finally borne fruit. 

Thirty-six plots of land off Battishorne Way have now been allocated to people keen to start growing their own produce. 

Honiton Town Council has been working with the landowners, Combe Estate, and Banks Construction Ltd to make the allotments available. 

The plots were officially allocated at an open meeting in mid-September between the allotment holders and members of the town council’s allotments working group, including Cllr Roy Coombs who has been involved with the project from the start. 

The co-chairs of the working group, Terry Darrant and Cllr Fiona Hanratty, said: “The residents of Honiton have waited a long time for allotments, and we are delighted that they are now able to start growing their own fruit and vegetables.  

“We hope very much that they will have a very productive year” 

The allotment holders will be moving on to their land in the next few weeks. 



