Honiton comes together in 'inspiring' and 'humbling' show of support for Ukraine

Some of the volunteers, and the lorryload of boxed donations - Credit: Contributed

A lorryload of emergency supplies has been sent to Ukraine from Honiton, after dozens of people came together to organise a relief effort.

An idea that began with ‘a couple of text messages’ turned into a major operation on Sunday, March 6 and Monday 7.

Key to the initiative was a Polish shop in Exeter which imports food from Poland, and was planning to send the delivery lorries back with food, clothing and medical supplies for Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.

On Sunday, Honiton residents collected and packed vanloads of boxes of donations for delivery to Lviv in Ukraine.

It all began when Polish resident Anulka Proszowska and her friend Claire Quick were discussing the horrific news reports from Ukraine and decided they wanted to take some action. Seeing social media posts from many people in the area offering donations, they arranged a collection and sorting point at Honiton Family Church, and Anulka liaised with the shop, MAJA Deli. Then they began to spread the word about their plan on social media, and received ‘dozens and dozens’ of messages from people wanting to donate or volunteer.

Volunteers at work packing donations in Honiton Family Church - Credit: Contributed

On Sunday the church opened for deliveries and soon filled up with volunteers sorting and packing donations. They soon ran out of cardboard boxes and put out a social media appeal, leading to many more being supplied by local shops and supermarkets, including Greendale Farm Shop. The church ended up with boxes stacked to the ceiling and donations being diverted to other collection points – which were soon also having to turn donations away.

Boxes piling up in Honiton Family Church - Credit: Contributed

On Monday the boxes were transported to Exeter in cars, vans and lorries, including vehicles from. Total Plumbing Supplies in Axminster, Honiton Wine Bar and Trip Community Transport.

Claire said “When we exchanged these couple of texts at the beginning of the week and thought about putting this collection together, we would have never thought there would be so many adults, kids and teens coming to help, so many people who would bring donations and so many people coming together to help. It was inspiring being part of this and really shows what can happen when a whole community comes together and gets unified for a good cause.”

Anulka and Claire have thanked all those who helped, including MKM Building Supplies, Windmill Garage, Card Factory, Co-op, Tesco, WHSmith, Homebase and Iceland Honiton; and the 40-plus volunteers including Nick Downey, the Keene family especially Freya and Martha, Carol, Miriam, Dave ‘the beard’, Rachel, Chloe and her two boys, Geoff, Robin, Honiton Foodbank, Cllr Jake Bonetta and the Food Save team.

Anulka said “The Honiton community rocks. Thanks to everyone who helped, donated and delivered especially the Honiton Family Church. It was truly overwhelming."