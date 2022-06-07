Full steam ahead for Honiton and Axminster spruce-up

Four East Devon train stations will benefit from a re-vamp, as SWR work to have better-looking stations for customers travelling from London.

Stations in Honiton, Axminster, Feniton and Whimple are set to benefit from the latest round of a multi-million-pound repainting scheme. The £1.5m programmes, which started in 2021, have seen 57 stations across the SWR network repainted both internally and externally in 2021/2022 alone.

As part of the programme, Axminster, Feniton, Honiton and Whimple stations have been repainted. A further round of repainting will start later this year, which will see a further 40 stations across the network refreshed.

Christian Neill, South Western Railway’s Director of Customer Experience, said: “At South Western Railway, it is important to us to offer our customers the best experience we can for the whole of their journey with us - and we know that that journey starts when they arrive at our stations.“Our ongoing station repainting programme is just one way that we are trying to improve the SWR experience for our customers. We hope the smarter new look of the stations benefitting from this round of improvements will make their journey more enjoyable.”