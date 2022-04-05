News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Honiton charity Volunteer4All offering CPR sessions this April

Adam Manning

Published: 12:34 PM April 5, 2022
Updated: 1:24 PM April 5, 2022
CPR and defibrillator training sessions are available for anyone in East Devon this April.

CPR and defibrillator training sessions are available for anyone in East Devon this April. - Credit: Roger Blackwell CC

A Honiton based charity is offering free potentially life-saving training to people in East Devon. 

Volunteer4All is giving CPR and defibrillator sessions in locations around Honiton and Exmouth. Two-hour lessons will be provided to anyone over the age of 10 from next Tuesday, (April 12) until the start of May.

east devon

Volunteer4All logo. - Credit: Volunteer4All

The full list of dates and locations includes:

Tuesday, April 12 at the Heathfield Inn, Honiton at 6 pm.

Tuesday, April 19 at the Mackarness Hall, Honiton at 10 am, 1 pm & 4 pm.

Wednesday, April 20 at the Marshlands Centre, Seaton at 10 am, 1 pm & 4 pm.

Thursday, April 21, at the Ocean, Exmouth at 10 am, 1 pm & 4 pm.

Friday, April, 22 at the Younghayes Centre, Cranbrook at 10 am, 1 pm & 4 pm.

Monday. May 9 at the Heathfield Inn, Honiton at 6 pm.

On the day, attendees will need to provide either their national insurance, driving licence or passport number. 

To book visit their website https://www.tripcta.org/defibrillator-cpr-training/

East Devon News
Honiton News
Exmouth News

