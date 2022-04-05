Honiton charity Volunteer4All offering CPR sessions this April

CPR and defibrillator training sessions are available for anyone in East Devon this April. - Credit: Roger Blackwell CC

A Honiton based charity is offering free potentially life-saving training to people in East Devon.

Volunteer4All is giving CPR and defibrillator sessions in locations around Honiton and Exmouth. Two-hour lessons will be provided to anyone over the age of 10 from next Tuesday, (April 12) until the start of May.

The full list of dates and locations includes:

Tuesday, April 12 at the Heathfield Inn, Honiton at 6 pm.

Tuesday, April 19 at the Mackarness Hall, Honiton at 10 am, 1 pm & 4 pm.

Wednesday, April 20 at the Marshlands Centre, Seaton at 10 am, 1 pm & 4 pm.

Thursday, April 21, at the Ocean, Exmouth at 10 am, 1 pm & 4 pm.

Friday, April, 22 at the Younghayes Centre, Cranbrook at 10 am, 1 pm & 4 pm.

Monday. May 9 at the Heathfield Inn, Honiton at 6 pm.

On the day, attendees will need to provide either their national insurance, driving licence or passport number.

To book visit their website https://www.tripcta.org/defibrillator-cpr-training/