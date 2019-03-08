Advanced search

Burglars strike seven homes in two weeks

PUBLISHED: 18:31 23 July 2019

Police are looking to recover these items. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Archant

Cash, jewellery and designer handbags have been taken from homes in Honiton and Exmouth in a string of burglaries.

Police are investigating seven burglaries that have occurred in the last fortnight around Exeter, Exmouth and Honiton, and believe the incidents could be linked.

A force spokesman said thieves targeted homes in the three areas by breaking in via a rear door when the occupants were out.

The incidents all occurred between June 23 and July 3.

A quantity of cash and jewellery were taken from a home in Lime Grove, Exmouth between 5.30pm and 10pm on Sunday June 23. (CR/055754/19).

A second Exmouth home in Park Lane was broken into between 8pm on Saturday, June 29 and 1.20pm on Sunday, June 30.

In the incident an 18ct gold bracelet consisting of 20 chains, a solid gold 18ct bracelet, an 18ct gold necklace chain with yellow gold flowers with white dapple on the petals, and an Yves Saint Laurent handbag were taken (CR/058557/19).

On Sunday, June 30, a dwelling in New Street, Honiton, was broken into at around 3.45pm but nothing is believed to have been taken. (CR/057970/19).

Detective Constable Suzie Quinton, of Exmouth CID, said: "In all the crimes the MO is the same; while the occupants are at work and away from home, their houses are burgled. Entry is normally through a rear door which will be smashed. An untidy search takes place where they look for cash and high-value jewellery.

"We are looking for people to come forward that may have been offered these items to buy or seen them for sale; they are distinctive items as some are from India and Vietnam.

"If anyone noticed anything unusual during these dates at these locations we would like to hear from them."

Properties in Daleside Road, Crabb Lane, Saddle Stone Road and Woodville Road, in Exeter were broken into between June 28 and July 3.

Cash, Louis Vutton and Dior handbags and gold jewellery were among the taken items.

