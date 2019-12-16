Honiton auction house sets its sights on a new home atfer posting best-ever trading year

A Honiton auction house is set to be on the move after celebrating its fifteenth year in business as the 'best ever'.

Chilcotts, in Silver Street, is now seeking bigger premises to suit the needs of the business and its customers.

Liz Chilcott said: "The business has been so successful even through recent turbulent times in the economy that we feel the time is right to upgrade the building we work from."

Chilcotts is looking at a variety of options to find a new premises that suits the needs not only of the business, but its customers.

Liz said: "Wherever we land, it will still be very much a family-run business with an emphasis on providing an honest, highly professional service to vendors and buyers no matter where they are in the world."

The move comes after Chilcotts announced 2019 as its most successful year in terms of trading, with auction turnover increasing by six percent against the 1.2 percent increase in overall UK trade figures.

The company's November 30 sale was also its highest selling single auction yet.

Auctioneer Duncan Chilcott said: "We'd like to think that over the last fifteen years we have built a solid foundation which has led to 2019 being so significant.

"We are delighted to serve so many returning customers and we know our reputation has attracted new clients too."

Across the 11 auctions Chilcotts put on in 2019, the auction house served around 1,100 vendors and sold 5,232 lots. Growth areas for sales during the year included costume jewellery, watches and military medals.

Among the highlights was the sale of medals belonging to Group Captain Peter Casement which achieved £25,400; three Tibetan bronze Buddhas that sold for £32,300; the Pamela Schneider collection of vintage enamel jewellery which totalled £30,000 and three historic collections of antique drinking glasses, £11,500.

This year, Chilcotts launched a new website making information more accessible to customers and vendors, while its fundraising work for Hospiscare reached a running total of £16,850.

Chilcotts was founded in 2004 to provide independent auction services to the West Country.

Auctions are held monthly, apart from August, with categories including silver, jewellery, watches, gold coins, fine art, antique furniture, ceramics and glass, toys, Oriental works of art, and militaria and medals.