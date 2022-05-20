Honiton author release new sci-fi drama book

An author from Honiton is to release a new sci-fi fiction book this June - The Magic Circle.

Hitting the shelves on June 3, it's written by Honiton author Barry Ryerson, who was a teacher for several years from Level two diplomas to full degrees, when, unfortunately, his health took a tumble, and he had to give it up, allowing him more time to write, something he has taken to with passion.

The book is set in the 1970s, in a fictional world where nuclear war devastated vast swathes of the world.

The publisher added: "Since then, the remaining countries strived to rebuild and grow stronger. Continents formed The Peace Accords, an agreement that cut all contact with each other to prevent such a war from ever happening again.



"Three strangers—an art student in Paris, a Russian spy, and a South African programmer—find their lives intertwine as magic returns to Earth. Guided by the mysterious Celestials, they must choose how they use this force in a fight that will determine the fate of every single living thing on the planet."

The book has five stars (two reviews) on the book sharing page Goodreads with people saying “It’s impossible to put down,” “Takes the reader on a twisty, exciting ride through a post-apocalyptic world. I’d call this a techno-magic-thriller," and “What a roller coaster.”

Barry Ryerson, author of the Magic Circle said he hopes to do some publicity for the book once it launches, maybe a talk at the local schools and colleges around Honiton or a meet the author event at Honiton Library.

Barry said: "I like being an author, with my illness I can fit around with writing, if I don't fancy writing one day I can just take it easy."

This is Barry's second book in the series, his first, the child of fire and earth came out on August 1, 2021, aimed at 8-12-year-olds, Also available on Amazon today.

The book costs £1.99 on Amazon, and is on sale from June 3. You can also loan a copy of the book at Honiton Library. A full list of Barry's books is on Amazon - https://www.amazon.co.uk/Barry-Ryerson/e/B0973CDZQQ/ref=aufs_dp_fta_dsk



