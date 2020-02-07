New barbershop opens in Honiton

Haidar Karimi, manager of Honiton Barbers in High Street. Picture: Callum Lawton Archant

The manager of a Honiton barbers which has been open for just a week said he is encouraged by the community's response.

Honiton Barbers, which opened at the unit formerly filled by home and kitchen appliance store Havills, is open seven days a week and has two full-time staff - with the potential of more depending on demand.

Haidar Karimi, manager of Honiton Barbers, said: "We are doing different things from other barbers, such a hot shave and traditional old-school cuts for elderly gentlemen.

"Hopefully we will be getting busy soon. It has been really good - last weekend was very busy."

The shop does not take bookings, and Mr Karimi said accepting walk-ins makes it easier for people.

He added: "People are very busy so it is handy to come in, get your hair cut, and go on your way."

Before Honiton Barbers opened, the retail unit had been empty since March 2018.