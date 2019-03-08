Advanced search

Idea to bring 60 new allotments to Honiton would create 'exciting' community project

PUBLISHED: 12:32 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:32 20 August 2019

Planter box with vegetables growing in the Community garden.

A site for 60 new allotments in Honiton, prepped by an army of volunteers, have been suggested by a town councillor as a way to streamline their introduction.

Councillor Colin Hattle-Spence, who sits on Honiton Town Council's open spaces committee, believes a large community involvement would create an 'exciting' project to bring the allotments to those on the waiting list.

At present, around 100 people have registered an interest in running their own allotments at a site in Battishorne Way.

The agreed site for the allotments is a strip of grassland, owned by Combe Estate.

The land runs alongside The Gissage river beside Battishorne Way.

A car park will accommodate the site.

However, with the final decision yet to be made on how the plots will be divided, Cllr Hattle-Spence wants to drum up a group of volunteers to help with setting up a site of 60 quarter-size allotments.

This is double the amount of half-size plots originally envisaged by Honiton Town Council.

Cllr Hattle-Spence told the Herald spiralling contractor tendering fees far outweigh the council's budget, meaning a volunteer effort would be required to streamline the allotments' introduction at Battishorne Way.

He said: "My suggestion is to provide 60 quarter plots, each measuring five metres by ten metres.

"This ensures that 60 per cent of the waiting applicants would benefit from having somewhere to grow their own produce.

"In turn, the increase of volunteer workforce would be doubled to take on the tasks of Devon bank formation, hedge and tree planting, construction of entrance drive and parking and, of course, the communal shared initial dig of every plot.

"The community spirit of this shared creative experience would ensure the march ahead in a cost-effective manner within budgetary constraints."

His idea has been backed by Honiton mayor Cllr John Zarczynski, who said it was a 'very reasonable' suggestion.

Cllr Zarczynski said: "There are people who would prefer a smaller plot.

"I am sure if feedback shows there is a definite need for this, I can not see why it couldn't happen."

Cllr Hattle-Spence is welcoming opinions from Honiton residents on his idea - email him on c.hattle-spence@honiton.gov.uk

