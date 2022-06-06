Honiton allotments officially open following ceremony

Richard Marker, from Coombe Estates, cut the ribbon to make the opening of Battishorne Way allotments. - Credit: Adam Manning.

Allotments in Batttishorne Way, Honiton, are now officially open to the public after a two-year absence.

In the opening ceremony held on Friday, (June 3), the ribbon was cut and allotment holders could get to work tidying their patches ready for the grand opening which was attended by representatives of Honiton Town Council, East Devon District Council (EDDC) and Coombe Estates.

The opening ceremony was attended by the chair of the allotments working group, Terry Darrant and representatives of EDDC Heloise Marlow and Cathryn Mccollum, who baked an allotment themed cake for attendees.

Here are the winners of the best-kept allotment award which went to plot number two. - Credit: Adam Manning.

Thirty-six plots of land off Battishorne Way have now been allocated to people keen to start growing their own produce.

Honiton Town Council has been working with the landowners, Combe Estates, and Banks Construction Ltd to make the allotments available.

The plots were allocated at an open meeting in September last year, (2022). between the allotment holders and members of the town council’s allotments working group, including Cllr Roy Coombs who has been involved with the project from the start.

The afternoon concluded with a 'best-kept allotment' prize, which went to lot two, decided by East Devon representative Heloise and Honiton town crier David Retter.

The new Battishorne Way allotments. - Credit: Adam Manning.

Terry Durrant, chair of the Battishorne Way working group told the Herald: "It's great to see the hard work we have put into this project pays off, I joined the council in 2017 and I heard this project was in its very early stages.

"A lot of behind the scenes work went into the project in the years leading up to the pandemic, then obviously plans were scuppered again with covid."

Richard Marker, from Coombe Valley Estates, said: "I'd like to thank everyone for inviting me here today, the Batishorne Way allotments have been a long time coming, I can't remember the first meeting we had with Honiton Town Council, it was so long ago, it's great its finally come to fruition I think the allotment holders will have a great time here and will grow whatever makes them happy, its a nice thing to plant something and grow it, I really hope they enjoy the site."



