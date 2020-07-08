Advanced search

Groundskeeper ‘doesn’t understand mentality of some people’ after turf thrown onto bowling green.

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 July 2020

Turf thrown onto Honiton Bowling Green is being investigated by the police. Picture: Honiton Neighbourhood Police Team

Archant

The groundskeeper of Honiton Bowling Green has said he was ‘disappointed’ after turf was thrown onto the green on Monday night (July 6).

The turf was thrown onto the green from a nearby field. Groundskeeper, Trevor Pipe said: “I was contacted [about the damage] at approximately 9.30pm by one of the members.

“The following morning, six volunteers spent about three hours clearing the clumps of turf from the bowling green and brushing the green to remove loose soil.

“The follow up work will involve rolling and brushing the green again, which may take several attempts to get the green back into its original good condition.

“Hopefully there will be no small stones left on the green which may cause extensive damage to the mower during cutting.”

“After all of the hours put in this summer working on my own, I am disappointed that some people would find enjoyment in trying to ruin the playing surface. I don’t understand the mentality of some people.”

