Turf thrown onto Honiton Bowling Green prompts police investigation

Turf thrown onto Honiton Bowling Green is being investigated by the police. Picture: Honiton Neighbourhood Police Team Archant

Police are investigating after turf was thrown onto Honiton Bowling Green yesterday evening (July 6).

Enquiries are being made to establish whether any damage has been caused to the green itself and it has been reported to the police that a group of young people were involved.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious, or has information about the incident, is asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or by telephone on 101, quoting log number 0856 06/07/20.