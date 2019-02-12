Advanced search

Honiton boy, 14, goes missing

PUBLISHED: 16:36 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:36 13 February 2019

Archant

A Honiton boy has gone missing - sparking a police search in the East London area.

Toby Gleed, 14, was last seen on the morning of Saturday, February 9 at his home address.

Police say they have reason to believe that Toby has been in the Leytonstone area of East London.

The teenager is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, with short hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a dark blue Puma tracksuit, a hoody, black Nike trainers and carrying a black and white Adidas backpack.

A spokesman foe Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Those who have seen Toby or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting log number 891 for February 9.”

