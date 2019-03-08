Drag queens, DJs and comedy nights all touted for Bruv's Bar - opening in Honiton next month

The Hagen family: (L-R) Jim, Sharon, Shannon, Reece and Lauren. Picture: Lauren Hagen Archant

Drag queens, comedians and DJs could soon be performing at an intimate bar set to open in Honiton next month.

Bruv's Bar, which is being constructed at the former 102 Bar in High Street, is being launched in the town following months of renovation work.

The establishment is run by the Hagen family, and the name echoes 'Bruv' the regional dialect of Essex-born dad Jim Hagen.

His daughter, Lauren, said: "We are taking 102 Bar over as a new bar - it has been completely remodelled.

"We have an industrial theme, lots of wood and lots of metal."

Lauren said the new bar has a stage, which will showcase anything from drag acts to ladies' nights.

She said: "We are a venue where people can go and where they can chat with their friends, or have a dance if they want to.

"When we lost the Pit Club, we lost a place to dance and have a good time with friends. We want to be that place."

Bruv's Bar will also show Sky Sports and BT sports.