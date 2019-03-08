Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Drag queens, DJs and comedy nights all touted for Bruv's Bar - opening in Honiton next month

PUBLISHED: 12:45 19 August 2019

The Hagen family: (L-R) Jim, Sharon, Shannon, Reece and Lauren. Picture: Lauren Hagen

The Hagen family: (L-R) Jim, Sharon, Shannon, Reece and Lauren. Picture: Lauren Hagen

Archant

Drag queens, comedians and DJs could soon be performing at an intimate bar set to open in Honiton next month.

Bruv's Bar, which is being constructed at the former 102 Bar in High Street, is being launched in the town following months of renovation work.

The establishment is run by the Hagen family, and the name echoes 'Bruv' the regional dialect of Essex-born dad Jim Hagen.

His daughter, Lauren, said: "We are taking 102 Bar over as a new bar - it has been completely remodelled.

"We have an industrial theme, lots of wood and lots of metal."

Lauren said the new bar has a stage, which will showcase anything from drag acts to ladies' nights.

She said: "We are a venue where people can go and where they can chat with their friends, or have a dance if they want to.

"When we lost the Pit Club, we lost a place to dance and have a good time with friends. We want to be that place."

Bruv's Bar will also show Sky Sports and BT sports.

Most Read

Former Honiton man caught inappropriately messaging ‘children’ online by three different vigilante groups

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Traders launch ‘totally local’ group in Axminster

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

Beautiful Days festival: Skunk Anansie and The Stranglers go down a storm - despite the rain

The Stranglers played a rapturously-received set.

Beautiful Days: Levellers, Ziggy Marley and Sleaford Mods cap off another success

Peter Hook rock pose #2.

Revealed: A map of where big cats have been spotted in Devon and Cornwall

A picture of a map for big cat sightings across Devon and Cornwall, put together by Midweek Herald (Archant). Picture: Google Maps and Thinkstock Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Former Honiton man caught inappropriately messaging ‘children’ online by three different vigilante groups

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Traders launch ‘totally local’ group in Axminster

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

Beautiful Days festival: Skunk Anansie and The Stranglers go down a storm - despite the rain

The Stranglers played a rapturously-received set.

Beautiful Days: Levellers, Ziggy Marley and Sleaford Mods cap off another success

Peter Hook rock pose #2.

Revealed: A map of where big cats have been spotted in Devon and Cornwall

A picture of a map for big cat sightings across Devon and Cornwall, put together by Midweek Herald (Archant). Picture: Google Maps and Thinkstock Images

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Revealed: A map of where big cats have been spotted in Devon and Cornwall

A picture of a map for big cat sightings across Devon and Cornwall, put together by Midweek Herald (Archant). Picture: Google Maps and Thinkstock Images

Seaton wrap up Tolchards Devon League B Division title with Ipplepen success

Seaton Cricket Club who have sealed promotion to the A Division of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League. Seaton last played in the second tier of the county league in 2004. Picture:STEPHEN WAKELEY

Former Honiton man caught inappropriately messaging ‘children’ online by three different vigilante groups

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Upottery and Feniton in home midweek league action

Traders launch ‘totally local’ group in Axminster

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists