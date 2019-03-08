Breaking

Evacuation at Honiton business park after chemical spill

Fire crews are on the scene.

A chemical spillage has prompted an evacuation at a Honiton business park this morning (October 2).

Firefighters were called at around 10.30am this morning to deal with reports of chemical reaction involving caustic soda in a drum at TWW Technology, in Heathpark Industrial Estate.

An evacuation has taken place in the area and no injuries were reported.

Crews from Honiton and Ottery St Mary are currently on the scene and waiting for hazardous materials specialists to attend.

Hose reel jets were used to cool the chemicals and sand was placed on top.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said a drum containing the chemicals has been moved to safety and firefighters are monitoring the situation.