Honiton Camera Club's latest exhibition opens

Mohonk Jett by Steve Eckhardt - one of the pictures on show at Honiton Camera Club's exhibition Archant

Honiton Camera Club's latest exhibition is under way at Boston Tea Party, in the High Street.

The bi-annual event will run until Mid May, with a regular change over of members' images, which cover a wide range of subjects.

The tearooms are open from 7am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and from 8am to 5pm Sunday.

Camera Club chairman Judith Stephens said: "We would like to thank the Boston Tea Party for once again supporting our club and our exhibition."

Honiton Camera Club meets every other Friday - except for a break from June to September - at the Methodist Church, Chapel Street, Off New Street, Honiton, from 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start.

The fortnightly programme includes speakers, internal competitions, critique evenings and practical evenings. There are photographic outings in the summer months.

New members welcome are welcome and to find out more visit www.honitoncamera.club