Advanced search

Honiton Camera Club's latest exhibition opens

PUBLISHED: 12:25 28 February 2020

Mohonk Jett by Steve Eckhardt - one of the pictures on show at Honiton Camera Club's exhibition

Mohonk Jett by Steve Eckhardt - one of the pictures on show at Honiton Camera Club's exhibition

Archant

Honiton Camera Club's latest exhibition is under way at Boston Tea Party, in the High Street.

The bi-annual event will run until Mid May, with a regular change over of members' images, which cover a wide range of subjects.

The tearooms are open from 7am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and from 8am to 5pm Sunday.

Camera Club chairman Judith Stephens said: "We would like to thank the Boston Tea Party for once again supporting our club and our exhibition."

Honiton Camera Club meets every other Friday - except for a break from June to September - at the Methodist Church, Chapel Street, Off New Street, Honiton, from 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start.

The fortnightly programme includes speakers, internal competitions, critique evenings and practical evenings. There are photographic outings in the summer months.

New members welcome are welcome and to find out more visit www.honitoncamera.club

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Blow for Seaton’s high street as Boots UK confirm Marine Place shop will close for good soon

Boots in Seaton will close on March 14. Picture: Google

Colyton Rainbow Guide Leader receives award.

Rainbow Guide leader Keren Budden (right) receives her award from county commissioner, Jean Corbyn. Picture DG

Retirement complex proposals revealed for Honiton’s former livestock market

Honiton's former livestock market could become a retirement complex. Picture: Getty Images

Axminster Masterplan - MP pledges backing for 850 new homes and bypass

The new commercial and social centre that would be created as part of the Axminster urban extension to the north of Millwey Rise. Picture: EDDC

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Blow for Seaton’s high street as Boots UK confirm Marine Place shop will close for good soon

Boots in Seaton will close on March 14. Picture: Google

Colyton Rainbow Guide Leader receives award.

Rainbow Guide leader Keren Budden (right) receives her award from county commissioner, Jean Corbyn. Picture DG

Retirement complex proposals revealed for Honiton’s former livestock market

Honiton's former livestock market could become a retirement complex. Picture: Getty Images

Axminster Masterplan - MP pledges backing for 850 new homes and bypass

The new commercial and social centre that would be created as part of the Axminster urban extension to the north of Millwey Rise. Picture: EDDC

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Weather hits local football but rugby survives on another soggy Saturday

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Devon health bosses continue to prepare for potential Coronavirus cases

The world is currently fighting off the Coronavirus virus. Picture: Getty Images

Honiton Camera Club’s latest exhibition opens

Mohonk Jett by Steve Eckhardt - one of the pictures on show at Honiton Camera Club's exhibition

Anonymous donation to Biff’s Battle helps trust to expand services

Biffs Battle is a fund created in memory of Elizabeth Voysey, who was nicknamed Biff and who dies in 2018.

Big cash boost for Axminster Gymnastics Club

Axminster Gymnastics Club coaches Tori Durrant and Becky Stone collecting for the cause at Tesco. Picture: Chris Carson.
Drive 24