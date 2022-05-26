Honiton camera club hold snap meeting

Honiton Camera Club winners L: R Nick Boggon (Crystal Trophy and Project Trophy), Diana Wynn (Project Trophy), David Faulkes (John Moxon Trophy and President’s Cup), Lynda Piper (Photographer of the Year), Mary Deneys (Memorial Cup and Joan Blackledge Trophy), Chris Dorrington (Pooley Cup). - Credit: Honiton Camera Club.

Honiton Camera Club held its last formal meeting of the 2021-22 season at Honiton Methodist Church last Friday, (May 20).

The Annual General Meeting was followed by the award of end of season trophies, presented by Diana Wynn, Club Chairman. Despite a difficult year, because of Covid, a full meetings programme was achieved by holding meetings both in person and online.

The accompanying photo shows some of the trophy winners on that evening. The winners are:

Nick Boggon won the Crystal Trophy.

Diana Wynn, Club Chairman won Project Trophy.

David Faulkes won the John Moxon Trophy and President’s Cup.

Lynda Piper won Photographer of the Year.

Mary Deneys won the Memorial Cup and Joan Blackledge Trophy.

Chris Dorrington won the Pooley Cup.

The 2022-23 season will start on Friday, September, 9 at Honiton Methodist Church. New members are always welcome for the new season and up to date information about the Club can be found on their its website honitoncamera.club