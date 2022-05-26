Honiton camera club hold snap meeting
Published: 4:25 PM May 26, 2022
- Credit: Honiton Camera Club.
Honiton Camera Club held its last formal meeting of the 2021-22 season at Honiton Methodist Church last Friday, (May 20).
The Annual General Meeting was followed by the award of end of season trophies, presented by Diana Wynn, Club Chairman. Despite a difficult year, because of Covid, a full meetings programme was achieved by holding meetings both in person and online.
The accompanying photo shows some of the trophy winners on that evening. The winners are:
- Nick Boggon won the Crystal Trophy.
- Diana Wynn, Club Chairman won Project Trophy.
- David Faulkes won the John Moxon Trophy and President’s Cup.
- Lynda Piper won Photographer of the Year.
- Mary Deneys won the Memorial Cup and Joan Blackledge Trophy.
- Chris Dorrington won the Pooley Cup.
The 2022-23 season will start on Friday, September, 9 at Honiton Methodist Church. New members are always welcome for the new season and up to date information about the Club can be found on their its website honitoncamera.club