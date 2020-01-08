Advanced search

Honiton Camera Club focuses on new year programme

PUBLISHED: 07:01 10 January 2020

Hat Stand, Kanak, Egypt by Steve Eckhardt

Hat Stand, Kanak, Egypt by Steve Eckhardt

Archant

Since launching its new season in September, Honiton Camera Club members have shared their summer images with critique evenings and two internal competitions.

Underneath the Highway by Lycia MooreUnderneath the Highway by Lycia Moore

Some stunning and highly graphic images have been shown and the club also enjoyed an illustrative talk on composition and how to professionally mount images for presentation.

The New Year season begins with a talk by award-winning professional photographer Rosie Parsons on portrait photography, on Friday, January 24.

Apart from photography outings, various internal and external competitions, the club also receives invitations to photograph local events, which this year saw them being invited by Sidmouth Amateur Dramatic Society to photograph its production of Robin Hood at The Manor Pavilion Theatre.

Honiton Camera Club meets fortnightly at the Methodist Church, Chapel Street, off New Street, Honiton EX14 1EU, from 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start.

Robin Hood Panto by Kath McKnightRobin Hood Panto by Kath McKnight

New members are always welcome at £3 per session for the first couple of sessions - with annual membership being £35. Guests are also welcome when a speaker is invited to attend.

For more information visit: www.honitoncamera.club

